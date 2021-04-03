Dynamo Moscow defeated Ufa in the match of the 24th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The match took place in Moscow and ended with a score of 4: 0 in favor of the hosts. In the tenth minute of the meeting, midfielder Daniil Lesovoy opened the scoring. Striker Konstantin Tyukavin scored on the 27th. Then midfielder Roman Neustadter scored a goal (52nd minute). On the 61st minute, striker Nikolay Komlichenko converted a penalty.

Thus, after 24 matches, Dynamo is fourth in the RPL standings with 42 points. Ufa is in the penultimate 15th place with 14 points.

In the next round, Muscovites will play at home with Ural, and Ufa – with Akhmat Grozny.