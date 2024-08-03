Genoa – Two weeks of fun and recreational activities for the benefit of children and young people affected by serious pathologies, neurodevelopmental disorders and disabilities from the Genoese area and the surrounding areas: from 26 to 30 August and from 2 to 6 September the Dynamo City Camphosted in the spaces of Villa Quartara, home of the Gaslini Academy.

Thanks to the collaboration between the Dynamo Camp Ets Foundation, the Gaslini pediatric hospital and the Edoardo Garrone Foundation, this is the first step to bring recreational therapy activities to Genoa on an ongoing basis, according to a formula that the Dynamo Foundation has consolidated in its 17 years of activity operating throughout the national territory, for offer entertainment and fun to the young participants.

This summer they will be involved for free up to 50 children and teenagers between 6 and 17 years old, with 15 staff and 5 volunteers trained in Dynamo Recreational Therapy, to propose a program of recreational and expressive activities such as art, radio, audio-video, musical, circus and theater, designed and proposed in an accessible and inclusive way, while simultaneously providing concrete support to families.

“The realization of this first joint project that will be hosted in the wonderful Villa Quartara is the result of a joint effort with excellent partners such as Fondazione Dynamo Camp and Fondazione Edoardo Garrone – commented the general director of the Institute Giannina Gaslini Renato Botti – The initiative fits coherently into the strategic plan of our Institute, as regards recovery and rehabilitation, which must promote not only the care of children with fragility, but also integrated pathways between hospital and territory. A first step that we hope will be followed by future collaborations, increasingly significant: the goal is to be able to guarantee the continuity of the offer throughout the year, starting from the next autumn months in some departments of the Gaslini Hospital, in particular Oncology, Hematology, Transplants and Day Hospital, so as to give relief and moments of lightheartedness to children in hospital and under treatment”.

For Mary Serena PorcariCEO of Fondazione Dynamo Camp ETS, “with this project we want to make a concrete contribution to the quality of life of children and families and support the operations of the departments. The development of Dynamo City Camp in Genoa will require the support of many energies and resources of the territory that are moving for our project”.