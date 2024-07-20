Dynamo beat Fakel 3-1 in RPL match

Moscow Dynamo defeated Voronezh Fakel in the opening round of the Russian Premier League (RPL), a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

The match took place on Saturday, July 20, at the VTB Arena stadium and ended with a score of 3:1 in favor of the hosts. In the third minute, defender Ivan Lepsky opened the scoring. In the 21st and 27th minutes, midfielder Mumi Ngamale and forward Yaroslav Gladyshev scored for the Muscovites. In the 74th minute, forward Evgeny Markov reduced the Voronezh team’s deficit.

In this round, St. Petersburg’s Zenit won a crushing victory over Samara’s Krylia Sovetov, and Moscow’s Lokomotiv snatched a victory over the championship’s newcomer, Tolyatti’s Akron.

In the next round, Dynamo will host Moscow’s Lokomotiv, and Fakel will host Akron. Both matches will take place on July 27.