Dynamo beat CSKA with a score of 2: 1 in the match of the fifth round of the RPL

Dynamo beat CSKA at home in the match of the fifth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of the blue and white. The first goal was scored by the army forward Anton Zabolotny in the 7th minute. In the 46th minute, Mumi Ngamale equalized the score, and then in the 83rd minute, Fedor Smolov converted a penalty and put the hosts ahead.

At the moment, Dynamo is in third place in the standings of the Russian championship, with ten points. CSKA is in fourth place with nine points in the asset.

In the sixth round, Dynamo will play away with Rubin on August 26. CSKA will play away with Orenburg the day before.