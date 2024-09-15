Dynamo beat Akhmat 4-2 thanks to two goals after the 90th minute

Moscow Dynamo defeated Grozny Akhmat thanks to two goals after the 90th minute. This was reported by a correspondent of Lenta.ru.

The eighth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) ended with a score of 4:2 in favor of the capital club. Dynamo’s goals were scored by Jorge Carrascal, Konstantin Tyukavin, Denis Makarov and Luka Gagnidze. Akhmat’s goals were scored by Luna Diale and Lechi Sadulaev.

At the moment, Dynamo is in fourth place in the RPL standings, with Marcel Licka’s team having 16 points. Akhmat has five points and is in 15th place.

Earlier it became known that Zenit players received 5 million rubles each for the victory over CSKA. The St. Petersburg team beat the army team in the eighth round of the RPL with a score of 1:0.