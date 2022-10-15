He was convinced that, if God existed, he would spend a lot of time. He spoke of an escaped gorilla, with a volcanic sexual fury, who between the option of unloading it on an old woman or on a judge who proudly signed the death sentences, decided to consummate the horny with the weeping magistrate. He was obsessed with contemplating the navels of police wives. He encouraged those who preached martyrdom and even death to defend their ideas to do so slowly and, of course, that they be the first to sacrifice themselves. He used sarcasm brilliantly, but he could be very sweet. He was never predictable. He conveyed joy towards the fleeting things in life. He was an immense and libertarian minstrel, although he would never have accepted to enter any academy, a perennial ballplayer and vocational dynamite, someone feared by any type of power, eternal balm for receivers with two fingers of forehead and a little heart. He today he would be 101 years old. He was called Georges Brassens.

And I wonder, knowing the answer, about the current content of his songs if he were still on Earth. They would be surprising, vitriolic, compassionate with the eternal losers, against the tide of everything imposed. Inquisitors of all varieties would like to burn him alive. Not only the National Front but the spurious and idiot witch hunters who embody the new and absolute power. It would be necessary to close his unbelieving mouth to Brassens, to that irremediable and brazen subversive, always getting the hell out of the official and institutionalized truths.

I lick my lips and burst out laughing imagining the song that this man would have written about the grotesque Elías Ahúja school and its consequences. And when I see the massive street revelry on Columbus Day and the orgasm of so many flag-bearers, I think of Brassens’ priceless song the bad reputation: “On national holidays I stay in bed the same way. And it is that military music could never lift me. I don’t want to do any harm by wanting to live outside the herd. But even the blind look at me badly, it’s natural”.

