The most exclusive SUV in which technology, dynamism and elegance go hand in hand. This is the fifth generation of the RX, a model that is already available at Lexus Murcia and with which the Japanese brand reinforces the excellence in the design of the vehicles that precede it. A powerful feeling of traction while driving, combined with the highest functionality and comfort on the road are the characteristics that define it.

The new RX has numerous elements that give it a unique and pioneering aesthetic. Among them, it stands out a longer wheelbase, a wider track, a lower center of gravity and its ‘floating roof’ effect, which is maintained from its previous version to reinforce its three-dimensional image.

These qualities are complemented by a double arrowhead bodywork on its front, giving rise to a prominent staging. A longer hood, the modeled surfaces of its doors and its 21-inch wheels, among other singularities, distinguish this generation, which has given way to the ‘next chapter’ of Lexus -name under which the company has developed a new language of design-.

The model is available in three hybrid engines: the turbo RX 500h, with a power of 371 hp; the plug-in RX 450 h+, capable of developing 309 CV; and the RX 350 h, with 250 CV. It also has four trim levels: Business, Executive, Luxury and F Sport.

The origin of this range dates back to its launch in 1998. Its style, acceleration and driving distinguished the world’s first luxury crossover, the RX 300, which has established itself as an essential vehicle from the Japanese firm.

cutting edge technology



The fifth generation has the most advanced technology in active safety and driver assistance thanks to a renewed version of the Lexus Safety System. Among its functions, the pre-collision safety system stands out, which detects risks of suffering a frontal collision with cars traveling in the opposite direction or with pedestrians crossing the road when turning at an intersection.

His emergency management assistant also stands out. This is activated when a steering maneuver is initiated to avoid another car or an obstacle in the lane you are in, applying an additional margin that helps maintain vehicle stability.

In parallel, its e-Latch electronic unlocking system with safe exit assistance prevents the doors from being opened when cars or cyclists approach from behind, helping to prevent more than 95% of accidents caused by this reason, according to Japanese brand data. To do this, use the blind spot detector.

10 year warranty



Among its features, the RX includes Lexus Relax, which provides owners with up to a decade of warranty (the only requirement is to comply with the official maintenance program in the Lexus Dealer Network).