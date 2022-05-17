Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- With two years in professional climbing and hiking, Tiffany Orozco, Originally from Los Mochis, she is convinced that this lifestyle leads to forgetting problems, reflecting and enjoying the great landscapes of nature.

And although they seem like opposite poles, for the 26-year-old both climbing and hiking have a point of connection with her career: the BA in Contemporary Art.

“Finally, the body is what moves you, I know many dancers who are climbers by nature,” explained Tiffany, whose resume includes having worked in dance companies of Fine Arts and the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

The graduate in Contemporary Art is part of the El Mango Escalada Mochitense school, specialized in hiking and professional climbing, also made up of Sergio Careaga, Cristóbal Gutiérrez and José Daniel Moreno.