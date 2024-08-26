Confirming the clues left in the past months, the Niantic team has released a teaser trailer for Pokémon that announced the arrival of the Dynamax Transformations in Pokemon GO with the Max Out Season.

The new season will open its doors from September 3rd to December 3rd. In addition to Dynamax, from the trailer we can guess that among the new features there will also be New Pokémon from the Galar Region that have yet to make their debut in the mobile title. In fact, at the moment only 20 of the 112 Pokémon introduced in Sword and Shield have arrived in Pokémon GO.