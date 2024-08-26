Confirming the clues left in the past months, the Niantic team has released a teaser trailer for Pokémon that announced the arrival of the Dynamax Transformations in Pokemon GO with the Max Out Season.
The new season will open its doors from September 3rd to December 3rd. In addition to Dynamax, from the trailer we can guess that among the new features there will also be New Pokémon from the Galar Region that have yet to make their debut in the mobile title. In fact, at the moment only 20 of the 112 Pokémon introduced in Sword and Shield have arrived in Pokémon GO.
Who is the Mythical Pokémon from the teaser trailer?
In particular, the film seems to be a sort of homage to the famous cover of the Beatles’ Abbey Road album and shows Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble crossing a sidewalk, followed by a Pokémon in Mysterious Dynamax Formwhose identity is difficult to understand just by its paws. Who do you think it is? Let us know in the comments.
We’ll probably know for sure in the next few hours or days, when more information comes from Niantic about Pokémon GO’s Max Out season and how Dynamax will be integrated into the current gameplay. For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, it’s a mechanic introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield through which Pokémon grow to gigantic sizes, gaining a significant amount of power, making them significantly stronger.
