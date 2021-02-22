A rare conjunction affects the governance of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing St. the influence of Carrie, his girlfriend, the feuds he got when she fired his top adviser, Dominic Cummings, and Dylin, his mischievous, friendly and unruly little Fox Terrier. He was alerted by his party to “regain power in the government house” when the influence of Carrie Symonds, his girlfriend and mother of his last child, grows when making decisions, electing ministers and firing others.

The conservative party knows the two characters well, but she does not hold any official function until now. The role of First Lady does not exist in the kingdom. But the conservative deputies observed “with bewilderment” the departure of Oliver Lewis, the adviser to the prime minister on the Union, under the accusations of “having briefed journalists against Michael Gove”, the cabinet minister and that he was in charge of the post-Brexit negotiations with Europe.

Lewis was the last bastion of power for Dominic Cummings, Boris’s eccentric adviser during Brexit. Carrie, the premier’s girlfriend, convinced him that he should kick him out because he was toxic in his government, in the relationship with Parliament and for his image.

The internal war on Downing St is divided between pro and Anti Dominic Cummings, Boris’s former star adviser and Brexit ideologue. He left. But now Downing St It became a bloody battlefield thanks to the “Cummings guerrilla”.

Carrie Symonds, the premier’s influential girlfriend. AFP photo

Another who was harshly criticized in the daily briefing with the press was Dan Rosenfiel, the new chief of staff, whom other ministers accuse of cutting off access to vital meetings to other advisers and vice ministers.

Those who know Boris know that indecision is his main weakness. You don’t want to say No to anyone. So it’s Carrie who sets the limits, in a kind of political conjugal protection.

The Bow Group, which has Lord Lamond, a former finance chancellor, and Lord Tebbit among its members, asked for an independent investigation “to detect the influence of an unelected and inexplicable person like Symonds.”

Not everyone agrees. Sir John Redwood, another member of the think tank and ultra Brexiter, said that “the prime minister is responsible for who advises him and is authorized to receive advice from whoever he wants.”

Boris will have to replace Lewis quickly when the Scottish elections will be in less than three months and the independence of the kingdom will be debated. Rosenfield’s suggestion was that Lewis be replaced by a civil servant or British Mandarin. Boris’s Brexitier government is chaotic like him and the chief of staff must be able to work as a team and effectively. Boris is in too much trouble now to have to deal with the palace intrigues of his cabinet.

The dog stuck his tail

And as if it weren’t enough, Dilyn arrived, Currie’s Fox Terrier, never so loved and more earless. Ineducable and pampered, today Dilyn is being used as a harpoon in the battle of intrigues at Downing St.

The campaign was started by Dominic Cummings in the newspaper Daily Mail. The British tabloid casually reported that an aide had prevented the puppy from peeing in her purse. Then came news of the account that Boris Johnson had to pay the state for the damage Dilyn caused at Checkers, the country home of the British prime ministers.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his dog Dilyn. AFP photo

Dilyn has a love for books, like her owner. At ministerial meetings in the field, he appeared with a library history book in his mouth and Boris rushed out to take it from him. “Someone has to kill this” fuck …. dog”shouted the prime minister, when his girlfriend works in an organization for the reintroduction of wild animals in the savannah.

A visitor related that the puppy climbed on a historic stool, made from the foot of an elephant wiped out on an african safari by American President Teddy Roosevelt, one of Checkers’ incunabula relics.

The British Prime Minister, the Conservative Boris Johnson with Dylin. Photo EFE

The sympathetic Dilyn is being used to pierce the respectability that Downing St and Checkers demands. Currie thinks it’s Dominic Cummings curse, who was ejected from the government house for his persuasion.

They accuse her of having created a group favorable to herself and Michel Gove in Downing St and of being “the confidant” of the prime minister. One of the battlefields is Brexit. They accuse Carrie and Gove of “being reasonable” with the EU in post-Brexit. She believes the comments are laden with misogyny and sexism.

Downing St denied that Carrie Symonds “interfered” with Boris Johnson’s government. They insisted that she is focused on her young son and has started a new job. The prime minister’s spokesman said that the idea of ​​”interference in the government” It is incorrect”.

Dilyn the dog got his prize in this saga this morning. On a leash, the prime minister led him on his morning run, in shorts and a red bonnet, through St James Park, accompanied by two police officers. Until now, no one will return him to the refuge from where he was rescued for his new and unexpected VIP life, so political.

