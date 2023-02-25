With his victory in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Dylan van Baarle (30) signed for a dream debut for Jumbo-Visma. Much is different with his new team, but Van Baarle is doing well. “Scared is a big word, but it made me a little nervous. But it has worked.”
Dan Hackenberg
Latest update:
25-02-23, 20:08
