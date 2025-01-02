There was little to wait for the first births of this brand new year 2025. The one who has hurried the most has been Lucía, a little girl born at midnight at the Torrejón de Ardoz University Hospital in Madrid, weighing 2.92 kilos. Shortly after they also reached the world Lola and Maurotwo little ones born in Almería and Pontevedra shortly after the chimes, at 00:08 a.m. and 00:17 a.m., respectively.

Estefanía, accompanied by her partner Miguel, gave birth to Lola at the Torrecárdenas University Hospital in Almería, who weighed 3 kilos and has measured 48 centimeters. For his part, Mauro, son of Andrea Estévez Fernández and César Álvarez García, was born weighing 3.06 kilos.

At 00:24 hours he came into the world Noraanother Galician baby born at the Santiago de Compostela Clinical Hospital. María and David’s daughter weighed 3.33 kilograms. Then, at 00:39 a.m., he was born Amandadaughter of Sabrina and Luisar, at the Teresa Herrera Maternal and Child Hospital in A Coruña with a weight of 2.88 kilograms.

Triana, Rome or Álex

In the Balearic archipelago, Dylan Luis He was the first to come into the world. This baby was born at 00:52 a.m. at the Can Misses Hospital weighing 4 kilograms. Shortly after, Trianadaughter of Estívaliz, was born in Cantabria weighing 2.51 kilograms at the Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital in Santander, at 00:54 hours.

A few minutes later, at 1:00 a.m., he was also born. Rome at the Miguel Servet University Hospital in Zaragoza. Daughter of Sara and Chema, this baby was born naturally weighing 2,835 kilos and 49.5 centimeters tall.

In La Rioja, the first to reach the world in 2025 has been Samuelwho was born at the San Pedro de Logroño Hospital at 1:12 a.m. through a natural birth and weighing 3.07 kilos. Both mother and child “they are fine”as reported by the Rioja Government.

Lola, the first Andalusian baby born in Almería. EFE

In the Principality of Asturias it has been Alex the first to reach the world. Weighing 3.4 kilos, this little one was born at 1:32 a.m. at the Central University Hospital of Oviedo, followed by Gonzalo, who came into the world at 4:03 a.m. weighing 3.5 kilos.

Julen, Melina or Arabia

Almost half an hour later, at 1.48 hoursthe first baby in the archipelago was born at the Canary Islands University Hospital (HUC) in Tenerife. This one weighed 4.37 kilograms, although at the moment its name is unknown.

According to the Ministry of Health, as for the rest of the islands, in Fuerteventura the first birth took place at 2.53 hours in the General Hospital, being a child weighing 3,085 grams. Already in Gran Canaria, the first child came into the world at 3:20 a.m. at the Maternal and Child University Hospital of the Canary Islands.

A little earlier, at 3:09 a.m., he was also born Julianthe first baby to come into the world in 2025 in Burgos, at the Santiago Apóstol Hospital in Miranda de Ebro. It weighed 3.15 kilos.





Meanwhile, in the province of Huesca the first baby of this new year has been born at the Barbastro Hospital. She is also a girl, Melinadaughter of July Vanessa and Edwin Fernando, who came into the world through a natural birth at 6:38 a.m. this Wednesday.

He rest of Andalusian provinces They have also recorded early births. In Seville, the first baby to be born in 2025 was Zoe (0.32 hours), followed by Arabia, in Cádiz (00.39 hours); followed by Míriam, in Granada (0.55 hours); Iker, in Jaén (1.08 hours); Nora, in Malaga (1.09 hours); Lucas, in Córdoba (1.38 hours) and Francisco Javier, in Huelva (2.16 hours).