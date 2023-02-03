The day’s success was for the Italian Simone Consonni (Cofidis), for compatriot Matteo Malucelli (Bingoal WB) and the German Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates). Groenewegen won the opening stage in Saudi Arabia after a bunch sprint.

The leader’s jersey of Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar) was not in danger. The Portuguese is the overall winner and thus the successor of the Belgian Maxim Van Gils.

Guerreiro was eight seconds ahead of Italian Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates). The Colombian Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious) was third on the final podium. Cees Bol (Astana) finished sixth, both in the daily result and the general classification.