Jahi McMaths is in bed, eyes closed and carefully made up. In the picture, the 17-year-old American from Oakland seems to be sleeping. But at the time of admission, she hadn’t got out of bed on her own for years. It was kept alive by a machine – and that is why it was recently at the center of a debate in the US about when life ends and death begins.

In the age of modern medicine, it is a real challenge for physicians, ethicists, lawyers and, last but not least, for relatives of people who find themselves in the gray area between life and death to answer this question. Because modern imaging methods and new therapy options are increasingly blurring the line.

Up until the 20th century, people were considered dead when their hearts stopped beating and their breathing stopped. Today cardiac death alone is no longer valid as a criterion for death. Instead, the diagnosis of brain death is considered to be a reliable determination of a person’s death.

Two doctors have to diagnose brain death

Brain death means that the overall function of the cerebrum, cerebellum and brain stem has failed irretrievably and irreversibly. Two experienced specialists have to determine brain death independently of one another according to defined criteria.

also read Brand story Unique planet display

But even this definition, as clear as it sounds at first, has its limits in practical implementation, as the case of McMaths shows. After a dramatically unsuccessful tonsil operation in 2013, her EEG no longer showed any brain waves. She was pronounced dead in California.

also read

A doctor predicted MacMaths’ body would soon decompose. But her parents wanted to wait and took their daughter to the US state New Jersey. There it is possible to refuse to switch off the ventilator for religious reasons.

After that, McMaths continued breathing with machine help, seemed to stabilize. She grew, got her period. In the summer of 2014, a modern MRI scan showed that her brain was largely lifeless, but blood was still flowing in a small part that was important for consciousness. A doctor also certified that the patient had minimal reactions: Here and there she moved her fingers and feet when she was spoken to, so that a state of occasional minimal consciousness seemed possible.

No life without brain waves?

Based on the definition of brain death, irreversible coma without measurable brain waves and reliance on ventilators – where do people like McMaths stand?

also read

Robert Truog, director of the Center for Bioethics at Harvard Medical School, describes the difficulty of exploring this gray area in the journal “Jama”: “While legal definitions are usually marked by clear lines, biology tends to be a continuum.” As a comparison he calls the legal age of majority on the 18th birthday, with which a line is drawn, although biologically hardly anything has changed on this date.

In other words: the occurrence of death is not necessarily a single moment, but rather a process. Advances in modern medicine have long ensured that death can be stopped, sometimes even turning into a kind of reversible condition.

An example: if a ten-minute cardiac arrest meant the death sentence for a long time, today, in extreme cases, patients can still be resuscitated after hours.

This is made possible by significant advances in hypothermia, the cooling of an injured body. The constant cooling to 32 to 34 degrees for up to 24 hours prevents galloping processes of decay, especially in the brain. During or after resuscitation, special cooling pads, infusions or ice packs are used. The procedure is already standard in most rescue centers.

also read “The dead also eat Nutella”

“In the meantime, more than 80 percent of those who survive have a good neurological result,” reports Bernd Böttiger, Director of the Clinic for Anaesthesiology and Surgical Intensive Care Medicine at the University Hospital in Cologne. That is, they survive cardiac arrest without or at least without serious brain damage.

New transportable heart-lung machines also help emergency doctors to postpone the death of a person right at the scene of the accident if resuscitation initially fails. The machine then drives the heartbeat, breathing and oxygen supply, at least for a while.

Heart massage can do a lot

“That can buy time to explore a certain heart problem in peace,” reports Böttiger. He remembers a case where a young pregnant woman, who had initially been resuscitated unsuccessfully for more than an hour, came back to life three days later.

also read Cardiovascular arrest

However, something else is much more effective in avoiding death after cardiac arrest: early resuscitation. That is why Böttiger is campaigning for schoolchildren to learn cardiac massage. “You never forget what you learn before puberty.”

Cryonists go one step further: they deep-freeze entire people in liquid nitrogen after death and call them optimistically patients – in the hope that they will be awakened to new life with advanced medicine in the future.

“For cryonics only an irreversible death is a death,” says the sociologist Thomas Lemke, who researches the border area between life and death at the Goethe University in Frankfurt am Main.

As part of an EU project on cryobiology, he is primarily concerned with the possibility of freezing body tissue, such as egg cells, sperm or embryos, which has existed for several years. He starts from the thesis that cryobiological practices produce a specific form of life, and calls this “suspended life”. “This is a life in limbo, beyond or between life and death. Hope and anticipation play into it. “

The biological substances are neither completely alive nor completely dead. It is about the offer to “put certain decisions on hold”. “This makes life appear as something controllable.”

But that is not necessarily the case. For example, not all women would get pregnant after social freezing.

Today death is no longer easy to define

The conventional definition of death is being changed step by step, says Lemke. “What was once familiar and known can no longer be taken for granted. It’s about end-of-life processes. And it is a task to synchronize these processes with the legal binary division of life and death. “

Cases like that of Jahi McMaths will remind us of this task again and again in the future. The 17-year-old is now dead. She died at the end of June of complications from liver failure. Despite all the medical advances, there will be one thing that will not change for the time being: At some point death always wins.

This article was first published in October 2018.