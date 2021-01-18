When Queen Elizabeth and French President Francois Mitterrand opened the tunnel under the English Channel and arrived on the Eurostar train at their Folkestone station in the British sovereign’s Rolls Royce on rainy May 6, 1994, this monumental work was the symbol of union of Europe. Under the pandemic and the first victim of Brexit, the Eurostar launched a cry of alarm on Monday. It warns of the risk of their “survival” if the British government does not help. Can go to bankruptcy.

Trains have been reduced to two services a day and 95 percent of passengers fell during the Covid 19 pandemic. Their bankruptcy would be a brutal blow to the British economy because, under the tunnel and by train, the trucks pass between the island and the mainland and vice versa in just 38 minutes of crossing. It is the key to its economy together with the ferries between the EU and the kingdom.

Eurostar has said it faces “an existential threat”. Business leaders they begged to the British government to intervene and save the “vital link” with Europe. The company reiterated on Sunday that while government loans had been extended to aviation, international high-speed rail, Eurostar had also been severely affected by the pandemic. “Without additional government funding, there is a real risk to the survival of Eurostar. The current situation is very dire,” the company said in a statement.

A female passenger wearing a mask in a train departure area at the Eurostar terminal in London. Photo: AFP

British business leaders have written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urging them to save the service. They include Brian Bickell, chief executive of Shaftesbury, owner of London’s West End, and Richard Foley of Pinsent Masons law firm, one of the largest in the country. They demand equal access to funds than the other companies that are being helped by the British government.

Businessmen repeat the warning that Eurostar could run out of funds to operate the service in and out of London St Pancras station. The 28 executives who signed said that, with the number of international tourists likely to remain low until at least the European spring, “the loss of the route would be a blow to the economy of the capital and the UK as a whole. ”.

Almost four in five passengers use the train to travel between London and Paris or Brussels.

“Safeguarding the future of this connection with the continent should be a symbol, both of our desire to rebuild better and of our new cooperative relationship with our European neighbors,” the letter continued. “If this viable business is allowed to fall between the cracks of support, our recovery could be damaged,” they argued.

A Eurostar formation linking Brussels to London. Photo: AFP

Eurostar is majority owned by the French state railway, SNCF. But they are believed to have exhausted Paris’s government assistance options. UK franchised train operators, who have been bailed out under emergency deals since the coronavirus pandemic began, at a cost of £ 8bn this financial year, are also largely owned or co-owned by foreign state rail operators.

In 2019, Eurostar transported 11 million passengers and was preparing to expand services, with the introduction of direct trains to Amsterdam. It employs 1,200 people in the UK, with another 1,500 jobs supported by its supply chain.

The French government, the majority owner of Eurostar, has invested 200 million euros (178 million pounds) to keep it afloat during the crisis. An industry expert said: “Eurostar is caught between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand, the British Treasury refuses to provide support or even participate in this issue and the requests to the Chancellor are being returned to the Department of Transport.

Empty stations. Photo: AFP

“It is essential that the ministers of France and the United Kingdom sit together to forge a common plan to save this vital link. Can you imagine the damage that would be inflicted on the government’s claim to build a global Britain if Eurostar sinks a few months after Brexit? The link would be broken, and with it Britain’s claim as an outward-looking trading nation. “

Last month, a group of 12 MPs, including Damian Green, Theresa May’s First Secretary of State, former Business Secretary Greg Clark, Damian Collins, Sir Roger Gale, Gareth Johnson and Adam Holloway, wrote to Sunak urging him to offer support. financial. Sir Roger said: “Eurostar is clearly on its knees due to all the travel restrictions. Virtually every other business has received help. “(Without it) we are going to have a big hole in the ground with nothing going through it.”

A government spokesman said it has “engaged extensively with Eurostar.”

Paris, correspondent