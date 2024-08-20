Dying Light developer Techland has shown off a new game in its zombie series that began life as a DLC for Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live, Dying Light: The Beast is a solo or four-player co-op experience launched as a “tight” 18-hour ride through a fresh area of ​​the franchise’s world.

Dying Light protagonist Kyle Crane, once again voiced by Roger Craig Smith, returns here, a decade on. In-game, Crane has been in captivity, and experimented on. The upside? You have zombie DNA powers to unleash that beast on enemies.

“Development of Dying Light: The Beast originally started as a story DLC for Dying Light 2 Stay Human,” Techland wrote in a press release. “But after two years of work, its size and scope has changed so much that it evolved into a standalone, self-contained experience.

“To show appreciation for the community who patiently waited for the DLC, Techland will be offering Dying Light: The Beast at no extra cost to all owners of the Dying Light 2 Stay Human Ultimate Edition, delivering a full standalone adventure instead of just a DLC ”

There’s no word of a launch window yet, but it’ll land for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.