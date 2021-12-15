Dying Light: Platinum Edition bring to the Nintendo switch the now classic zombie video game, action and first person shooter, developed by the studio Techland. This title originally came out in January 2015 and is managed to stay young, albeit with some significant sacrifices.

The first change that we will notice between Dying Light: Platinum Edition for Nintendo switch and its versions for computer or other consoles is the brake at 30 FPS at a maximum resolution of 1080p (in the dock). This quality is not stable and low during the most action matches.

However, this version for Nintendo switch joins other video games like The witcher 3 that manage to exploit the capacity of the console and bring an acceptable, portable and satisfying experience to fans of this studio franchise Techland.

In EarthGamer We give you some details that could tell you whether or not this version is for you (as we await the arrival of its sequel).

The gameplay of Dying Light: Platinum Edition for Nintendo Switch

An important factor for fans of Dying Light: Platinum Edition is the graphic quality and the image refresh rate, this adventure in an open world full of zombies needs a very good precision to explode. Fortunately, in Nintendo switch this is reached.

Although in cooperative mode it may present some drops of frames per second, it is not something that completely ruins the experience or the parkour to which its versions of Playstation 4 Y Xbox One.

Techland has taken the speed of Mirror’s Edge and it has taken her to a zombie game in which we will have to go through rooftops, dirty apartments, break scaffolding and everything to survive the enemy hordes in Dying Light: Platinum Edition.

However, I think that where the action is less frenetic, we can appreciate details is where there was the greatest loss of this video game, mainly in its cinematics and backgrounds, in which many substantial sacrifices seem to have been made:

The sacrifices of killing zombies everywhere

Detaching zombie heads in the middle of the road has its small but important sacrifices, the first of which is in the level of detail of the scenarios, when you approach a vacant lot or point and there is an object between your gaze and the skull of an enemy you will see a fairly pixelated image in Dying Light: Platinum Edition from Nintendo switch.

However, the facial expressions of the characters suffered the most. Dying Light: Platinum Edition for Nintendo switch. As we can see in the video comparative of Digital Foundry, both textures and faces can become unrecognizable (even worse if you are in laptop mode).

1-to-1 comparison of Digital Foundry’s version of Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4

Fortunately, the advantages of the version for Nintendo switch they also come out to shine. In addition to the improvements in the local multiplayer mode, there are other details that have been added such as some patches to improve weapons and equipment, even all the DLC of the base version have been included, thus becoming a package with a large number of hours of content.

Dying Light: Platinum Edition improvements for Nintendo Switch

The version of Dying Light: Platinum Edition for Nintendo switch It brings some substantial elements that we cannot pass up, starting with the 17 costume packs to modify the appearance of your character and some weapons. But, really the meat of this title is the DLC’s that are available.

The most important story added in this pack is that of The Following which, in terms of duration, is almost as large as the main one. In addition, you can play the multiplayer modes and skirmishes that it includes.

In addition, we will have the other three packages of downloadable content in Dying Light: Platinum Edition for Nintendo switch. This includes combat tests of Bozak horde, stealth on Cuisine Cargo and one that reminds the canceled Hellraid, leaving us with a robust and definitive version of this title with just over 100 hours of content.

Is it worth buying?

If you have not tried another version of this video game and you are not worried about sacrificing a little graphic quality, Dying Light: Platinum Edition for Nintendo switch it is perfect for you. In addition, with the extra content included, the fun reaches 100 hours, alone.

Although there were major cuts in this version, it is undeniable that it is one of the best adaptations for the Nintendo switch that we have seen in recent years. If it is among your plans to make this video game, it is worth making the investment for the amount of hours of fun it offers.

This review was made with the version of Dying Light: Platinum Edition for Nintendo switch.