Dying Lightthe first installment of the series, has received major updates with the arrival of the patch 1.49 and the ability to upgrade to the Enhanced Edition for free for anyone who owns the original version.

With the upgrade to the Enhanced Edition comes numerous additional content over the original, as well as various technical improvements. Among the DLCs we find theThe Following expansionwhich adds a large chunk of additional story with new map and vehicle, Bozak’s Horde DLC, Skin Crash Test Pack, Ultimate Survivor Bundle and Cuisine & Cargo.

As for patch 1.49, this brings with it several interesting changes, including the ability to play 60 fps on Xbox Series S, which for some reason was previously missing from Dying Light. In addition to this comes the Dieselpunk bundlewhich includes the Cut Render chainsaw, the Greaser SMG, the circular “Flesh Ripper” blade, the new “Punk’s Beret” outfit and the new “Rugger Roadster” buggy skin.

In addition, the Be the Zombie mode has been updated, apparently thanks to the constant support of the Dying Light community, which has made this game option even more extensive and complete. Finally, the Hellraid DLC got its final update with this update.