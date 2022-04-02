Dying Light has received in recent days a free next-gen upgrade that allows the game to run at its best on PS5 And Xbox Series X | Sand Digital Foundry has seen fit to create aanalyses update.

The news arrived last month, first with the upgrade of Dying Light for PS5, then with the upgrade for Xbox Series X | S, and in both cases the result was the possibility of obtaining the 60 fps it’s a resolution highest.

But how do these features behave in reality? Very well, it seems: both on the Sony and Microsoft consoles there are no drops of any kind, even in the most excited situations: the only way to lose a few frames is to have to deal with a horde of zombies that take fire.

Is everything perfect then? Not really: the 1080p mode and high frame rates should be avoided as it sacrifices too much image quality in favor of performances very similar to those obtainable at 1440p.