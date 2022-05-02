Techland published the latest update of Dying Light Hellraid. For the moment we don’t have a full patch notes for the update, as it will arrive in a couple of days, but we do have a chance to see a trailer dedicated – above – and discover some details.

The developer message reads, in translation: “The final update of Dying Light Hellraid is coming, bringing a number of changes and improvements to your dungeon experience! The patch will also include a number of bug fixes and quality of life improvements. Expect the patch notes complete in a couple of days! ”

We can then see that Dying Light Hellraid will include revisited equipment and items, with the addition of an option to analyze weapons. The Deathbringer weapon will be introduced, some issues will be fixed, and there will be changes to the balance of gameplay and game economy.

That’s all we know about Hellraid for now. The trailer shows some gameplay of Dying Light Hellraid, which offers a different setting than the other game modes. It is available now on PC, Xbox One and PS4, with obvious compatibility with PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Obviously, as we move forward Techland will focus more and more on Dying Light 2. For example, the team suggested the arrival of a DLC with running and parkour competitions.