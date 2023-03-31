













Dying Light Enhanced Edition will be free on the Epic Games Store | EarthGamer

For those who don’t know, dying light players will have to do whatever it takes to stay alive in Harran, a city overrun by the infected.

They will be able to equip themselves with a wide variety of weapons and hone their parkour skills. Each piece of equipment obtained can be used to protect yourself from the hordes of infected and to protect the other survivors.

Source: Techland

This is not a title for the faint of heart, but for those who love the chase and the adrenaline rush of combat, and for those who are not afraid of the dark, as the game offers a unique experience day and night.

On the other hand, this Enhanced Edition comes with:

Last Hope weapon

Alternator hammer

Deadeye’s bow blueprint

Ratty outfit skin

Survival kit bundle

You only have to connect the account of epic with that of Techland G.G. to claim the rewards.

We also recommend: Silent Hill 2: After 20 years they fix an annoying port bug for PC

In the event that it occurs to you to claim Dying Light Enhanced Edition in the Epic Games Store, you will have to check if your computer can run the game or not. To give you an idea, here we leave you the recommended necessary requirements:

Processor: Intel Core i5 4670K at 3.4 Ghz or AMD FX 8350 at 4 Ghz

Memory: 8GB DDR3 RAM

40 GB hard drive space

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon R9 290 (2GB of VRAM)

Techland leaves a notice that laptop video cards may work, but are not fully supported. It is even recommended to play with Xbox 360 controller.

If you have a more or less up-to-date PC to play, you won’t have any problems running this game. Are you going to claim it? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.