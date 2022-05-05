Techland announced that starting today, May 5th, all owners of the base game Dying Light will receive a free update toEnhanced Edition on all platforms. This means that you won’t have to purchase some of the game’s additional content, such as The Following expansion.

The developer made his announcement via Twitter. All players who own the Standard Edition of the original Dying Light (not this year’s sequel) will be automatically upgraded to the Enhanced Edition. This applies to both physical and digital versions of the game on PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

To access the new free content, you will need to launch the game, select the “DLC Packs” option in the main menu and manually download all the new content. Additionally, Dying Light Enhanced Edition is currently available in digital stores at a 60% discount. If you’ve always wanted to try this zombie-parkour action mix, this is probably the best time to do it.

Great news! 😍 Starting today, every player that owns the Standard Edition of Dying Light will be automatically upgraded to the Enhanced Edition.#DyingLight pic.twitter.com/jmSfQ3RkCd – Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) May 5, 2022



The now free DLC roster includes the huge The Following expansion, with a completely new custom story, map and vehicle. Players also get The Bozak Horde (adds an extra game mode), Crash Test Skin Pack, Ultimate Survivor Pack, and Cuisine & Cargo DLC Packs. These packs mainly allow you to access some new items such as weapons and skins.

