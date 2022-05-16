Dying Light 2: Stay Human he has been out for a few months and aside from some technical headaches, he is doing quite well. Support for the title will continue for quite a while, hoping the delays won’t continue forever, but thoughts about a possible Dying Light 3 they begin to make their way. Speaking to VGC, the lead designer of the second chapter, Tymon Smekta & lstrok; ahe jotted down some ideas and reflections on what the franchise could become: “If we were going to make Dying Light 3, then I’d like the main character to start with better and more powerful starting abilities. We basically used the same approach in [Dying Light 2] which we used in the first game, where the player was initially quite weak and then developed further“.

“[…] actually this is something I wanted to correct when I look at Dying Light 2 from the perspective of three months after its release. So I think in the third game, if that happened, the character would start with more powers and more abilities“.

Before this third installment, Dying Light 2 must be brought forward to the fullest, which has undergone a further postponement in its expansion, initially scheduled for June and now due out in September.

Source: VGC