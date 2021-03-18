Just a few hours ago Techland published the long-awaited video of Dying Light 2 comeback, which fans had been waiting for so long in the absence of news about this open-world zombie game. In addition to offering new images for a few seconds and ratifying 2021 as the launch year of the title, the Polish company explained its situation over the last few months, but also made an unforgivable mistake. Today we want to talk to you about Dying Light error 2 and how something like what has happened cannot be repeated in the future.

The video begins with different leaders of the Dying Light 2 team joking with some of the comments of the fans that they have received during this period of lethargy, including texts that attack and insult personally: “It’s time for Dying Light 2, stop fucking us”, “I want to play Dying Light 2, when will it be on sale, I want to play it now, f * cking”, “What the fuck are you doing with the pu * or Dying Light 2, leave the fists DLCs already ”, read some of the comments chosen by Techland for the making of this video, while the developers sketch smiling faces.

To make matters worse, in the final part of the video we can see the creative leader of the video game, Tymon Smektala, saying this phrase, which rounds out a preview full of errors: “We are proud to have fans as passionate as you, no matter how you express your feelings”. A phrase that does nothing but justify toxic users that fill social networks. Indirectly, and perhaps unintentionally, they are giving wings to users who insult developers, as they have done with Techland itself as this video demonstrates.

Techland denies Microsoft takeover rumors

Kotaku remembered rightly the death threats that the Cyberpunk 2077 team received after announcing their third delay. The same thing happened recently to voice actress Laura Bailey after playing a controversial character. Techland was wrong with this video, no doubt. Laughing these kinds of thanks do a disservice to your fellow developers and, ultimately, to the video game industry in general. Be that as it may, let’s hope that the development of Dying Light 2 I’m on the right track and that Techland take the time it needs and not resort to standard industry techniques just to satisfy these “fans.”