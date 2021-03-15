Knowing that Techland has had a hard time during the development of Dying Light 2, the confirmation of an event where they will announce the progress of the development was good news. After delays and stoppages, there was much speculation about the situation of the game development and the situation of the study itself. Nevertheless, Dying Light 2 won’t reveal a release date at its next event, which will not satisfy all those who expect this game.

But it will not be less interesting that event on March 17 in which Techland will return to the stage with Dying Light 2. And this event has raised great expectations that has led to many fans to consult if in it we could find specific information about the date launch of the same. But the community manager has answered, for the Discord channel, that they shouldn’t expect any of that.

Honestly, to keep expectations intact, I can already say that there will be no release date announcement, but there will be more than just “development is going smoothly” It is a development update after ally as the community will better understand what is happening and hopefully it will make the wait a bit easier and look at this from the bright side, there will be no delay announcements or they also saw Some people worried that we may announce the cancellation of the game, it will not happen either.

With all this, those who wanted to see Dying Light 2 with a specific release date are going to have to keep waiting. When they confirmed the event, many thought that it would be the step that Techland was going to take to regain its position in the launch list after disappearing completely. But Dying Light 2 won’t reveal release date At your next event, you will focus exclusively on giving the information on the state of development.

And we cannot deny that it is what really matters after all the problems they have had. Know the progress they have made in a game that promises a lot and has many users waiting for information about it. That there be a first event that focuses on how the development is and how the game is right now should serve. To avoid delaying the game again, it’s a good idea to be cautious about your launch for a time when it can be definitively confirmed.

Dying Light 2 Collector’s Edition Leaked

Dying Light 2 is in development for Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as for PC.