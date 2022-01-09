Techland has announced that it’ll take around 500 hours to fully complete its survival game, Dying Light 2.

“To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you’ll need at least 500 hours – almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!” the studio stated in a tweet.

“Note: It’s about 100% completion rate, most of the players who are in for story and side quests will be able to complete the game quicker, it will still be a solid experience though!” it added via a follow-up tweet a short while later.

The tweet may not have quite had the response the company was expecting, however. After the tweet racked up thousands of replies and quote-tweets – many saying the time to beat was off-putting, with one declaring: “I am 100 per cent canceling my pre-order. 500 hours of complete bullshit is guaranteed. You can not make a game this long without and ridiculous amount of crap filler” – Techland clarified that that 500 hours merely applied to completionists. TO further follow-up tweet said “regular players” should be able to mop up the story and side quests in “less than 100 hours”.

“500 hours is related to maxing out the game – finishing all the quests, endings, and exploring every part of the world, but a regular player should finish the story and side quests and do quite a lot of exploring in less than 100 hours, so don’t worry! “

Dying Light 2 is a first-person action survival game set in a post-apocalyptic open-world “overrun by flesh-hungry zombies”. You’ll get to scavenge for supplies, craft weapons, and face hordes of the infected.

ICYMI, Techland once again delayed Dying Light 2 from 7th December to 4th February 2022.

As Wes summarized at the time, Dying Light was announced during Microsoft’s E3 2019 press conference and was set to launch spring 2020, but in January 2020 the game was delayed indefinitely. In May 2020, reports emerged that suggested Dying Light 2 was in a sorry state, although Techland pushed back on the claims. A further blow came in February when a report shed additional light on the troubled project.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, then, in March, Techland admitted it had announced the sequel “too early”.