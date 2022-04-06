Techland confirmed that the mode New Game Plus will be added to Dying Light 2: Stay Human by the end of the month. As explained by the Polish company on Twitter, “our team is working hard on patch 3 for DL2 Stay Human”.

“It will be one of the biggest patches we’ve released so far. In addition to fixing things in multiplayer and single player, it will also introduce a New Game + mode, which will give you more reasons to revisit The City.“reads the tweet.

“We are planning to release Patch 3 on all platforms by the end of the month. The full patch notes will be available when the update is releasedThe arrival of the New Game Plus mode in Dying Light 2 was taken for granted after the lead designer of the game, Tymon Smekta & lstrok; a, talked about its inclusion and the addition of a photo mode a few weeks ago.

We’re planning to release patch 3 on all platforms by the end of this month. Full notes will be available once the update is live. (2/2) 😊 – Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) April 5, 2022



Dying Light 2: Stay Human is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Source: The Gamer