A little over a month after the release of the title, it seems that the Techland development team is finally working to show the old-gen version from Dying Light 2, as it has been confirmed that gameplay of the older generation versions of the work will be shown this month.

Through a recent post published on Twitter, the community manager Uncy has answered the questions that revolve around the old-gen version of Dying Light 2, confirming that the study will likely show it later this month. There is no certainty, but the dev team’s will is to show gameplay within the first month of the year:

A lot of people were asking me on Discord, so I think it’s only fair to also say it here:

We’re planning to show old-gen gameplay as we know how important it is for our players. I cannot share any dates yet, you can expect it to be shown in January# Dyinglight2 @DyingLightGame – Uncy (@ Uncy8) December 29, 2021

A lot of people have asked me on Discord, so I think it’s fair to say it here as well: we are planning to show the gameplay of the older generation version of the title as we know how important it is to our players. I can’t share any dates yet, but I can tell you something will be shown in January

The game has been waiting for a long time now. Initially the release of the title for the end of 2021, but later was postponed to 2022 (as we have already told you in our dedicated article), arousing doubts and uncertainties on the part of those who await the work.

The doubts arise mainly from the technical aspect, from which the public expects a lot. The parkour system had already been shown in a video trailer released some time ago, but fans who have not yet moved on to the new generation needed to more information for the old-gen version of the title. From this point of view, Techland may have taken an example from the mistakes made by CD Projekt with Cyberpunk 2077 and the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be released on February 4th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch (via the cloud streaming system) and PC.