On the official website dedicated to Dying Light 2: Stay Human The complete list of languages ​​that will be used for the adaptation of the work has been revealed, but among them Italian does not appear as regards dubbing.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human it will come in fact dubbed in ten languages and, in total, it will have interface and subtitles translated into seventeen languages. Among the ten languages ​​used for dubbing we have English, French, German, Japanese and Russian.

As highlighted in the announcement, they have been employed well 999 voice actors between the various languages, and this shows how Techland has invested heavily in this new work of his. Despite this investment, the Italian will not have the honor of having his own dedicated dubbing in Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

You can see the official tweet of the announcement, with the complete list of the various languages ​​that will have subtitles and dubbing included, below:

Wondering if you’ll be able to play Dying Light 2 Stay Human in your mother tongue? Well, there’s a big chance that yes you will, as the game will be available in 17 languages! Fun fact: we needed 999 actors to deliver all lines of dialogues for all the versions. # DyingLight2 pic.twitter.com/LObCHaiJy1 – Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 22, 2022

Wondering if you will be able to play Dying Light 2 Stay Human in your native language? Well, there’s a big chance that this could come true, as the game will be available in seventeen languages! Fun Fact: We needed 999 actors to deliver all the lines of dialogue between the game’s versions.

The game has been waiting for a long time now. Initially the release of the title for the end of 2021, but later was postponed to 2022 (as we have already told you in our dedicated article), arousing doubts and uncertainties on the part of those who await the work.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be released on February 4th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch (via cloud streaming system) and PC. Techland also recently confirmed that the title will deliver a free update for PlayStation 5 for all owners of a PlayStation 4 version. The same possibility will also be available in the Xbox ecosystem through Smart Delivery.