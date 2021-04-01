Dying Light 2 will have graphic modes on Xbox Series X. The first part enjoyed good reviews and good sales, which makes it logical to wait for the new installment. The title takes a good amount of delays, apparently due to quite serious problems during its development. The game was scheduled to launch in early 2020, but was indefinitely delayed.
The Techland studio, creators of other successful games such as Dead island and the series Call of Juarez, has been dropping some information about the game, such as that it continues to progress and that it is expected for 2021.
In a recent interview with Wccftech, they provided various details about the game, commenting on things about the next-gen versions. “We tried to optimize as much as possible on the new consoles,” says director Tomasz Szalkowski. «We have planned 3 graphical configuration modes: Quality (includes Ray Tracing), performance (60 FPS) and 4K«.
«We are still working hard on optimization, so I cannot elaborate at this time. We have improved our engine, we have a new world editor, and now we can make better use of multicore processors«. They comment that the map of this second part it will be 4 times higher than the original and much more vertical, with many more areas of exploration.
The duration of the game is estimated at about 20 hours in case of rushing, but to see everything we will need double or triple the time. «What really made us lengthen the development of the game, was filling the city with challenges, stories and exploration possibilities that are interesting for the player. We have had no technical problems«. Dying Light 2 It will be out later this year for Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, and PC.
