Techland, authors of Dying Light 2, shared a trailer showing the creating a mural dedicated to the game. The most interesting part is the final one, during which we can see that the mural also has special effects through UV light. You can see the video above.

The video shows us briefly the creation of the mural. We can see the workers, above the scaffolding, painting the wall, creating a large one artwork by Dying Light 2, complete with writings that remind us that the game will be available starting from February 4, 2022. The image shows our protagonist, on the right, but when the UV light begins to illuminate him, at night, a monster also appears: the video in fact, he says that the day is for humans, but during the night the most dangerous creatures start wandering the streets. In addition, the UV also creates a light effect around the name of the game, which appears to be illuminated by neon.

The final result is of the highest quality and is perfectly linked to the idea of ​​the night – day cycle of Dying Light 2 and to the differences of these game phases. Tell us, did you like the video?

If you are looking for more substantial news at a playful level, we remind you that Techaland has recently confirmed the free upgrade and the cooperative mode, here are the details.