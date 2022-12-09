It’s available Dying Light 2 update 1.23, calculated as 1,023 on PS5. This is precisely the update called patch 1.8.1 by the developers which adds up to the 1.8.0 patch released yesterday. Let’s see the details.

It is specified that the patches 1.8.1 was released yesterday on PC, but only arrived today on consoles. This release includes a small fix for the PC version that was initially missing from the console version.

For the moment, however, we do not have a precise list of the new features included in the 1.8.1 update. The only information shared by the developers regarding this is the following, indicated via Discord: “The content is pretty much the same, but there is a small hotfix on PC which is currently being unveiled on consoles, so you can expect it to be released in the next few days.”

As mentioned, the console version update is the one included in the now available 1.23 update.

Finally, we leave you with our review of Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties: “Taking an arithmetic balance of the qualities and defects of the DLC, Bloody Ties could come out of it as an expansion to be avoided at all costs, above all because it aims to focus on plot failing to pack one of real value.Nevertheless, the low price and the incredible quality of the arena fights make the expansion a good buy, for fans of Dying Light 2. If you are desperately looking for a reason to return to play with Aiden proceed without hesitation, while if you are not particularly nostalgic for Villedor carefully evaluate the idea of ​​waiting for a new package. We are only at the beginning of the post-launch support of this second chapter, and if Techland has taught us anything … then we’ll see some good ones.”