There are still a few weeks left until the launch of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, bad download size of the version PS5 have already been revealed.

The tip, as usual, comes from PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, an account that, as the name suggests, is always very up to date on the subject. According to shared information, the download size of Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be 30.86 GB in Europe for version 01.001.000.

The version for the US market has a slightly larger size, or 32.5 GB, while the one for Germany in total weighs only 24.84 GB, which is probably due to the presence of the German language alone.

As for the other versions of Dying Light 2: Stay Human at the moment there are no certain data. K-Med on Twitter says the download size will be 60 GB for PC and 72GB for Xbox consoles. However, these data are not very reliable and probably not up to date, therefore not to be taken for sure. As they point out in the comments of the post, for example, at the moment the official page of the game on the Xbox Store reports a weight that is around 60GB.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and in Cloud version for Nintendo Switch starting from February 4, 2022. Techland’s trophies and game achievements have also recently been revealed in advance.