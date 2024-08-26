Anyone who has already purchased the Ultimate Edition or will do so before its removal will also have access to The Beast, of course, but the possibility is about to disappear .

Dying Light 2: Ultimate Edition it will be soon removed from sale . The reason is simple: its purchase gives access to the two main DLCs of the video game, but the second of these will be The Beast which has become a whole, independent game. Its value is therefore higher than initially expected.

The explanation behind the removal of Dying Light 2: Ultimate Edition

“While we were developing Dying Light: The Beast, the game outgrew its original scope,” explains developer Techland in a tweet you can see below. “We are now about to release a complete standalone adventure of over 18 hours instead of just DLC. We will honor our promise to our long-time supporters and make Dying Light: The Beast available to current Ultimate owners at no additional cost – but due to the increased production scale of the content, we will no longer sell the Ultimate Edition going forward.”

Both the full Dying Light 2: Ultimate Edition bundle and the Ultimate Upgrade will remain available until September 30th. Dying Light 2: Ultimate Edition is currently on sale on the PS Store at €69.99 instead of €99.99. On Steam it costs €62.99 instead of €89.99. The promotion ends on September 1st on PC and August 29th on PlayStation.

