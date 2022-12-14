Dying Light 2 received today a free update on PC which adds, in particular, the official modding toolsthus allowing players to be able to use them to create new content in a more comfortable and safe way.

These tools come from a collaboration stipulated between Techland and mod.ioa company specialized precisely in allowing a more organic integration of the creative potential entrusted to users with the standard code of the games.

In this way, Dying Light 2 also follows the path of the first Dying Light, which had previously offered a similar type of instrumentation for content creation.

With the release of this update we can therefore expect a significant increase in the production of mods and above all their simpler construction and application. This is not so much in terms of the work to be done, because the construction of content still requires a lot of time, dedication and some technical knowledge, but rather in terms of ease of use, falling within an “official” path recognized by the developers.

To celebrate the launch of the tools, Techland also launched a competition dedicated and called “Shape Your City”: according to this, players / modders can compete for various prizes within a $ 55,000 prize pool, trying to present maps and user-generated stories that are as convincing as possible.

The maximum term is the January 20, 2023 to present their project, with the winners of the competition to be announced on February 2, 2023. For the moment, the official support for mods is only available on PC but the development team plans to extend it to consoles as well, in the next future. We last days, we have seen the update 1.23 available for patch 1.8.1.