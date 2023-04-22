Techland has released the“Gut Feeling” update Of Dying Light 2: Stay Humanwhich introduced various changes and contents, including the transmogrification of equipment and various improvements to the combat system. The news of the free update has been summarized in a trailer, which you can see below.

As anticipated, the combat system has undergone mostly aesthetic changes to make the shots and shots look like more realistic dismemberments. In particular, according to Techland “players now have more ways to cut and dismember the limbs of enemies with intense noises of breaking bones, mind-blowing representations of damage dealt and visual effects, making the brutality even more rewarding from the point of view of physics and some gore!”

Also the new has been added Pilgrim outpostwhere players can activate bounties, track community events, and earn bounty tokens. The latter can be used to buy unique weapons, clothing and amulets. Outpost bounties change each week, with more details on the portal www.pilgrimoutpost.com.

From now on players can also modify the aesthetics of the equipment at will, without modifying the stats. A new one has also been introduced weapon crafting system through blueprints, which can be obtained by exploring the city or as a reward for various activities. Each scheme can be upgraded, thus also increasing the stats of the weapons.

Not only that, the Gut Feeling update kicked off the“Viral Rush” event, which will continue until May 4th. By completing the challenges, you will receive the Rahim Bundle, which includes 2 exclusive skins and a weapon inspired by this character.