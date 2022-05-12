The first DLC from Dying Light 2: Stay Human has been postponed from Techland: The pack will now be available to owners of the game in September.

So far Dying Light 2: Stay Human has sold more than 5 million copies, so the wait for the narrative-based downloadable content was great, but the developers they needed more time to ensure the necessary quality.

In fact Techland has been busy lately to introduce several features in the game, for example the New Game Plus, the FOV slider also on consoles and several improvements to the cooperative experience.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human, the content roadmap

As can be seen in the new Road mapin addition, “In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner” will make its debut in June, a package of contents and events that will also see the debut of the long-awaited photo mode.