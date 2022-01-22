Dying Light 2: Stay Human will not include the dubbing in Italian: Techland has just announced which languages ​​will be supported by the game and ours will only be supported with on-screen text and subtitles.

Equipped with a free next-gen upgrade and cooperative mode, Dying Light 2 is therefore added to the increasingly numerous and worrying list of productions without a location complete in Italian.

Great bad news, especially considering that the original Dying Light was dubbed in Italian, and that this second episode will be spoken in English, French, German, Japanese, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Latin American Spanish and Spanish.

The developers revealed that they had to enlist the beauty of 999 actors to recite all the dialogues of all versions of the game, and this makes it clear how much Techland has invested in this sense but not for our market.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be available starting February 4 in PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One versions, with a cloud version for Nintendo Switch to follow.