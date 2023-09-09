Techland published the update 1.12 Of Dying Light 2: Stay Human which among the various innovations introduced a feature that was not exactly appreciated by the community: the microtransactions . Consider that the game was published in February 2022 and that it already has many paid DLCs

Was it necessary?

Currently on Steam Dying Light 2: Stay Human has an average of 79% positive reviews. Those of the last thirty days, however, are the most critical and have lowered the general average. The main reason for the criticism is precisely the microtransactions.

But what do they consist of? Techland has added the classic coin to the game that can also be purchased with real money, called DLP, and tied it to bundles of cosmetic items. You also “gifted” players 500 DLP, with the minimum price of the bundles set at 550 DLP. So, to buy anything you have to pay. The problem, as many have pointed out, is that this is a premium priced single player game from over a year and a half ago, so many felt no need for this addition at all.

Furthermore, the microtransactions follow the acquisition of Techland by the usual Tencent, which created quite a few suspicions. That is, many see the two things as closely linked, considering the policies of the Chinese giant.

For the rest, update 1.12 introduces the level of brutality of the game scenes, which can be selected in the main menu. It also fixes several remaining bugs and slightly improves the user interface.