Dying Light 2: Stay Human will support in version PC video cards RTX, as the spectacular shows trailer published by NVIDIA, which emphasizes the importance of this technology on a visual level.

Dying Light 2’s requirements indicate that it claims a powerful PC for ray tracing, but the results are there for all to see and add thickness and quality to the settings of the new episode of the Techland series.

Global lighting, reflections and shadows all benefit from the support of the ray tracing, as seen in the video: the general atmosphere gains a lot, as well as the realism of the scenarios.

Sure, one RTX 3080 to play with active RTX for yourself 1080p doesn’t seem like a very attractive prospect, but the support of the DLSS it should certainly allow you to get good quality 4K upscaled at 60 fps with this video card.

Is this what we can expect from the PC version of Dying Light 2: Stay Human? We’ll find out as soon as the game is available, starting February 4th.