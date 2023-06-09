Techland has announced the postponement of second paid DLC Of Dying Light 2: Stay Human. It will no longer arrive this year, as previously indicated, but in an unspecified period of 2024.

The confirmation comes from a post on the game’s official blog, where the team explains that the decision to postpone the expansion was taken to give the developers more time to complete the work and ensure the “best possible story expansion, with a new map and game systems“.

Techland added that it is currently focusing on post-launch updates to modify and improve various aspects of Dying Light 2, which are actually coming out with a certain regularity and have brought several new features. The next for example, should make the game much scarier, according to the promises made by the team.

“With regret, we would like to announce the decision to postpone the release of Dying Light 2 Stay Human DLC 2 until next year. The decision to spend more time on development is our commitment to deliver the best possible story expansion, with a new map and new systems,” reads the post on the official Techland blog.

“As you can probably see from the ongoing updates, we are still working on improving Dying Light 2. Our main goal is to ensure that the game meets and exceeds your expectations and ours. We have just a few more things to add to the game for achieve this goal before releasing DLC2.”

Furthermore, Techland has invited all Dying Light 2 players to follow the livestream scheduled for June 29th on the studio’s Twitch channelwhere for the occasion the next events and the changes that will be made with the next updates will be revealed.