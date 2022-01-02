Techland promised, through the voice of its community manager, that a January 2022 will show the versions PS4 and Xbox One from Dying Light 2 Stay Human, his new effort coming in the next few months. In fact, so far the game has only seen the versions for the latest generation consoles and for PC, that is, the best ones.

But given what happened with Cyberpunk 2077, owners of older generation consoles have a good reason to ask to see the games run on their platforms in advance.

Uncy: “A lot of people have asked me about it on Discord, so I think it’s right to bring it back here too: we plan to show gameplay on older generation consoles, because we know how important it is to our players. I can’t give you a date yet, but you can wait for it in January.“

The last generational transition is much longer than those of the past. Many continue to play using their old consoles, either because the new ones are hard to find and because for now there is no rush to switch to the new ones, especially due to the almost total lack of dedicated games. This is why it is important that you know all the versions of the new releases and not just the most beautiful ones to see.

For the rest we remind you that Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be released on February 4, 2021 on PC, Xbox Series X and S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch (in the cloud).