Dying Light 2: Stay Human will star in a special livestream on the occasion of the first anniversary of the game, next January 31, and Techland has promised that there will be some surprises. Is the team preparing to launch new DLC?

As you may remember, the game director of Dying Light 2 said that in 2023 there will be many new features for the game, and beyond the features introduced through updates, it is clear that thoughts immediately turn to any additional content.

After the announcement of the Bloody Ties expansion for Dying Light 2, the studio has effectively remained silent on the next steps in the area of ​​post-launch support, but apparently the wait is about to end.

In short, the livestream announced by Techland for January 31, which will be broadcast starting at 20.00 Italian time, could open the doors to many interesting novelties for zombie-based action survival, further enriching the experience with new stories and personages.