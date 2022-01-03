The Techland Community Manager advances this data to reassure fans of the franchise.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human looks great, and Techland has taken it upon themselves to spice up their community with information about the adventure. In this sense, the new experience between zombies will give great importance to the decisions and the skills that we release will manage to change the rules of the game. Added to this, the title trailers have left a good taste of mouth to the players … Except for those of PS4 and Xbox One, who have not been slow to show their doubts about game performance on their platforms.

I can’t share dates yet, but you can wait for it to show in JanuaryTechlandConsidering that the promotional videos have not shown images of Dying Light 2 on these consoles, Techland’s Community Manager, Uncy8 on Twitter, he has come out to reassure the community with a promise: “We plan to show a previous generation gameplay since we know how important it is for our players. I can not share dates yet, but you can wait until show up in january“.

Therefore, it is likely that during the next few days we will have the opportunity to see the performance of the zombies in the previous generation, something that will interest the millions of players who have not yet made the leap to the most current consoles. In addition, it will also serve to show more details of the world created by Techland, so the whole community can enjoy this gameplay.

If you intend to buy the game for PC, you are probably interested in the minimum and recommended requirements of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, where it has the option to activate the Ray tracing. As for us, from 3DJuegos we are eager to return to this zombie universe, since 4 hours of gameplay and some first impressions very positive they have left us wanting more.

