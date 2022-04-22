Dying Light 2 it was launched in early February with several bugs that were fixed quickly. Fortunately for Techland, the launch issues didn’t have a big impact on its sales. Recent data indicates that Dying Light 2 is well on its way to surpassing the original title.

Techland reportedly revealed that Dying Light 2 sold 5 million copies starting February 28. With the release of the title on February 3, it took a little over three weeks to reach this milestone. There are still two months left in the count, so the units sold could be even greater.

Techland also shared an update regarding its predecessor. Sales of the original Dying Light reached 20 million. Considering that the first game took more than a month to reach 3 million players, Dying Light 2 could end up surpassing its predecessor’s lifetime sales in the future.

Techland’s plans for Dying Light 2 include five-year game support, so players should expect more content coming soon.

Source: GamesRadar