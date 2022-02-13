In Dying Light 2the ambitious game developed by Techland and released recently, are there 26 crates of military supplies containing technologies and weapons that have been launched from airplanes and landed with their parachutes almost everywhere, so we have thought of a dedicated guide to find them all. These crates are not present in all districts, moreover 14 of them are located on the roofs while the other 12 are underwater. Since the research, as you have undoubtedly deduced, will be quite complex, in order to avoid wasting time as the game is so vast and already challenging in itself, we decided to insert a clarifying video that will allow you to go straight to the target. To the delight and delight of passionate hunters, finding all the boxes, once again, will give you the relative trophy.

Where to find the military chests in Dying Light 2? Here is the guide

Considering that the speakers are many and the distances, as you have well seen, are not a trivial matter, to facilitate the search we have preferred to include a detailed video of HarryNinetyFourwhich we thank for their availability.

In summary, these are the Districts to visit and the related cash desks to open:

Houndfield District, 1 chest

Horseshoe District, 2 speakers

Downtown District, 3 speakers

Garrison District, 3 crates

New Dawn Park District, 1 chest

Saint Paul Island District, 1 chest

Lower Dam Ayre District, 2 chests

Newfound Lost Lands District, 13 crates

