Dying Light 2: Stay Human it’s really a huge game and moving fast is essential, that’s why we thought of a guide dedicated to the subway stations that basically unlocks the rapid journey of the adventure.

The title has exactly 9 metro stations and, once you have found all the stops, you will unlock the dedicated trophy (for anything we refer to our platinum guide) and the quick trip. We would like to say that none of these points of interest are missing, so if you are afraid of leaving some behind you can safely return after finishing the main adventure.

Where to find subway stations and unlock fast travel in Dying Light 2: Stay Human? here is the guide

Metro stations require, first of all, to get off the metro itself, preferably in the dark to find it a little more deserted. The goal once inside is to restore energy by activating some generators. The latter are usually found behind a closed door, to open it you just need to use the lock pick. Once inside you will have to restore energy from 3 to 5 generators. Complete the operation to activate the station which will be marked with a green icon on the map.

All stations contain an inhibitor (find our dedicated guide by clicking here), except in the first one that you will visit which will be by plot will. To give you more precise information on how to find and activate these places, we decided to leave you with the very detailed PowerPyx video, which as usual we thank for your contribution. Our guide dedicated to metro stations and fast travel by Dying Light 2: Stay Human ends here, we hope we have been useful. We also remind you that, if you are curious to know our rating, by clicking on the following link you will find the dedicated review.

The information related to this aspect of the game ends here, we hope we have been useful to you. In order not to miss any news on the game, we refer you to the constantly updated card.