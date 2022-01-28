Techland shared a new one online gameplay video of Dying Light 2 Stay Humanprecisely of the old-gen console versions, that is PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X. We finally have the opportunity to clearly see what the performance of the game is coming in early February. You can see the trailer above.

The gameplay video by Dying Light 2 Stay Human shows us a whole sequence of action scenes, mixing exploratory phases of parkour and phases of first-person combat. The video shows first of all the PS4 version, then moving on to the PS4 Pro version. Below we see Xbox One and Xbox One X. The final phase shows again the weaker versions, that is PS4 and Xbox One, as if to confirm that even on such consoles the game has no problems.

Obviously, come on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, Dying Light 2 Stay Human will offer higher quality and better performance / resolution, with multiple graphics modes to choose from. That said, this gameplay video shows us that Dying Light 2 Stay Human works solidly on older consoles as well and there shouldn’t be any real issues with the D1.

A single trailer isn’t a definitive confirmation, but it’s good that Techland has finally clearly shown what performance is possible with PS4 and Xbox One. Dying Light 2 Stay Human, remember, will also be available on PC and Nintendo Switch: the latter version, however, has been postponed.