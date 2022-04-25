Months after its initial release, the developer Techland announced a long-awaited addition to Dying Light 2 Stay Human. New update 1.3.0 comes with New Game + mode. This will allow players re-enjoy your divergent storybut with some changes.

It will be next April 27 when I arrive at Dying Light 2 this new mode. It will be available to all those who have already finished their story. They will be able to revive this again, but with the level they reached when finishing it. In addition to that they will have the ability to make new decisions, to see the different paths that their narrative could take.

We also recommend: Borderlands 3 will have cross-play once again

Of course this will not be all. in the mode of NewGame+ from Dying Light 2 It will also increase the difficulty of enemies to make them more challenging. If players still feel that it is not enough, there are new encounters with very difficult beasts that they can face.

Source: Techland

Delving into these matchups will bring flashy rewards like legendary weapons and valuable items, so they’ll be worth doing. Not to mention that there will be new inhibitors hiding in NewGame+ for players to further improve their character from Dying Light 2.

Another addition is a new quest called ‘Something Big Has Been Here‘ (Something Big Has Been Here). In it, players will encounter new enemies that have new attacks and the help of mutated infected.

What other changes does Dying Light 2 Stay Human patch 1.3.0 bring?

out of mode NewGame+, the new patch brings adjustments to improve the performance of the title. One of the main ones is the elimination of several ‘death loops’ that still remained in Dying Light 2. It also solves problems in cooperative mode, so the experience will be more enjoyable with a friend.

Source: Techland

Dying Light 2 Stay Human It was one of our favorite games so far in 2022. His story and his world keep you busy for hours and with this new mode, we could throw a few more into it. Will they repeat their story? Tell us in the comments.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google news to keep up with our news or join our Discord to discuss video games and other topics.

For more about video games, we recommend: