Dying Light 2: Stay Human It has been available in stores for two years and is still receiving great support from Techland through regular updates that introduce more or less substantial changes and innovations appreciated by the community. One of the features currently missing and desired by players is the cross-play between various platforms and in this sense the developers have admitted that this functionality is one of the options being considered for the futurealthough at the moment there is no really concrete plan.

In summary, this is what franchise director Tymon Smektała reported in an interview with MP1ST, where he described cross-play as a “dream” that the Dying Light 2 team hopes to realize in the future if there is a possibility and that it is “a question of priority”. We would like to point out that at the moment the only cross-play present for Dying Light 2 is that between the PC versions for Steam and Epic Games Store.

“It is still an option we are considering, but it all depends on the management of priorities, resources and the real value of the various features. The dream is still here!”, said Smektała.